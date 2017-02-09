Watch Wale Bench Press Over 200 Pounds

February 9, 2017 4:28 PM

Wale has proven he has bars for years. Today, he proved he can bench press a lot of weight on a bar.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off his weight-room prowess.

His caption reads, “Got to (re)start somewhere.. I promise this was the 5th set tho,” insinuating that at one time, the DMV native was diesel.

Got to (re)start somewhere.. I promise this was the 5th set tho 🤓

A video posted by Wale (@wale) on

It appears that Wale is bench pressing 255 pounds. Which is impressive for someone who doesn’t have a career as a touring rapper.

Wale was a star athlete in high school and actually went to college to play football. His football career was cut short but clearly, Wale has not lost most of his athletic ability.

We see you, Wale.

