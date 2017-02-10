Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Releases New Trailer

By Radio.com Staff

The Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me has a new trailer.

Related: Listen to the Original Demo Version of Tupac’s ‘Dear Mama’

Titled “The Greatest” the clip features Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac Shakur and Jamal Woolard reprising his role as The Notorious B.I.G. (he previously portrayed the Brooklyn rapper in the 2009 Biggie biopic Notorious).

The new trailer also features The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira who plays Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur.

All Eyez On Me arrives in theaters on June 16th, check out the trailer below.