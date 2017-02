On Thursday, WPGC’s DJ Flexx hosted Go-go 95 Live at D.C. Lottery Live featuring Big G and the Backyard Band. It was lit.

Backyard entered the D.C. go-go scene in the early ’90s and have remained hot ever since.

They performed hits like “Pretty Girl” and also played some of their popular remixes like Adele’s “Hello.”

Check out some photos and videos from Go-go 95 Live:

Thank you for tuning in we appreciate your support #BYB4LIFE πŸ“Έ@wpgc A photo posted by Anwan Glover (Big G) (@anwanglover) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Sign our thank you to Big G & the @backyardband here! A photo posted by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

A couple of D.C. legends chopping it up after #GoGo95Live. Full interview coming to wpgc.com soon @anwanglover @djflexxdc A photo posted by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

πŸ˜—@anwanglover You know I love me some Slim Charles! #BmoreGirl #TheWire #GoGo95Live A photo posted by Mocha (@idreamofmocha) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

@backyardband πŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎ crowd cranking #GoGo95Live @djflexxdc A video posted by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Hellooooo from the OTHER SIDE! #WPGC Welcome to the fam @backyardband! #GoGo95Live A video posted by Mocha (@idreamofmocha) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

Shoutout to them pretty girls! @backyardband going in, as usual #GoGo95Live A video posted by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Thank you to the great @backyardband for lighting #GoGo95Live up!!! Until next time πŸ™ŒπŸΎ A photo posted by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

@BackyardBand is LIVE right NOW AON @WPGC #TuneIn or come down to 1015 half st SE see them LIVE till 6pm! pic.twitter.com/d94ip0rlD3 — The REAL Steph Lova (@StephLova100) February 9, 2017

We getting ready tune in to @wpgc at 5PM sharp #GOGOLIVE95 featuring yours truly BYB will be on your airwaves turn your radios up πŸ“»πŸ“» A video posted by Anwan Glover (Big G) (@anwanglover) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

