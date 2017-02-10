Black, Hispanic Officers Allege Discrimination in Pr. George’s

Black and Hispanic officers are claiming discrimination in one of Maryland’s most affluent and diverse counties.

The officers filed a 300-page complaint — which includes photos of a training dummy with an image of a black man taped to its head and an “afro wig” by the dummy’s feet — to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

There is another image of a police sergeant’s vehicle with a personalized license plate that reads, “GFYOBMA,” which may be a reference to former President Obama.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the personalized license plate has been removed, and that he won’t tolerate discrimination in the department.

The Justice Department has yet to say if it will launch an investigation into the matter.

Prince George’s County Police released this statement:

While the United States of Department of Justice has not decided whether it is investigating, the Chief, facing a lack of information from the leadership of the two organizations who filed the complaint, announced last week that he and the President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89 were convening a panel of outside experts and union representation to examine the department’s practices, promotion system, and disciplinary procedures. The Chief hopes to identify any potential issues, because his number one priority is to take corrective action if needed.

