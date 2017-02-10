Drake Shares Personal Photo with President Obama

By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna called Barack Obama leaving office the “worst breakup ever,” but it turns out she’s not the only one missing the 44th President of the United States. Drake is, too.

Related: Drake Says ‘More Life’ will be Finished in Next Two Weeks

Even though he’s on his Boy Meets World Tour and away from the North American continent, Drake received a signed photograph of the time he visited Obama in the Oval Office during the final days of his presidency. In the photo, Drake poses with the former president, his daughter Malia and two friends. Besides signing the photo, Obama added a personal message at the bottom: “To Drake – Thanks for the great visit!”

Drake shared the photo with his fans on Instagram late last night (February 9th). “Got off stage and saw this in my email 🙌🏽 Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g,” he wrote in the caption.

Drake has long admired Obama and his family. Not only did he shout out Sasha’s fashion choice when she was photographed wearing his OVO gear, but he said goodbye and paid tribute to Obama with an odd face-morph. This, at least, seems a tad more normal, as far as photos go.