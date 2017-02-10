Hooters Giving Free Wings to Singles on Valentine’s Day

Who says Valentine’s Day has to be sad and lonely for single folk?

This year, Hooters will give away 10 free boneless wings to single people on February 14.

All you have to do is show up to your local Hooters with a photo of your ex. They will then help you shred the photo. After the shredding is complete, you can enjoy your wings.

Hooters is even allowing people to do this from their own home, all you have to do is upload the photo online here.

You’ll then receive a coupon and can order your wings takeout style.

There are plenty of Hooters locations in the DMV so enjoy your eating, single fam!

