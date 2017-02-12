DJ Khaled Drops ‘Shining’ Featuring Jay Z & Beyoncé

By Radio.com Staff
DJ Khaled has released a new track titled “Shining.”
Khaled has always gone big when it comes to features, and this track is no exception it features Jay Z and Beyoncé.
The single is the first from Khaled forthcoming album Grateful. The artist/producer announced the single via very cute Instagram video featuring his young son.
#DJKHALED "SHINING" 🌟🌟 FT. @beyonce & JAY Z!! PROD. by #DJKHALED & Co Produced by @theonlydanja my first single off my 10th studio album "GRATEFUL" 🙏🏼 executive produced by my son @asahdkhaled 🦁 coming soon!! @epicrecords @wethebestmusic @rocnation THANK YOU SO MUCH BEYONCÉ & JAY Z IM FOREVER GRATEFUL! Thank you to the whole PARKWOOD team!! #GRATEFUL #SHINING 🔑
