Beyoncé wowed the Grammys audience on Sunday night in all gold everything.

Decked out in a glittery gown, gilded crown and gold choker, the pregnant singer slayed her performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” from her album “Lemonade.”

Watch the full performance below.

WATCH: Beyoncé's Full Grammy Performance of Love Drought & Sandcastles. #GRAMMYs 🐝 pic.twitter.com/KMzDzcAv2b — BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017

Bey later picked up the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade.” Watch her acceptance speech below.

Blue's reaction to her mom winning at the #GRAMMYs is the cutest thing in the world! pic.twitter.com/NNKP2Z2iIP — BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, Beyonce won best music video for “Formation.”

