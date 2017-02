Rihanna had eight nominations at last night’s GRAMMY awards, unfortunately for the star, she didn’t take any home.

Despite not winning any Grammys, Rihanna still drew a ton of attention.

That’s probably because she was seen on camera swigging shots out of a shiny silver flask all night.

After she was caught by the camera the first time, Rihanna seemed to stop caring if she was seen taking her sips.

Move over, Leo and Leo's vape pen, there's a new It Couple in town. Rihanna and Rihanna's flask. https://t.co/l0Lynau46g pic.twitter.com/Vgr6KWTSpl — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2017

mood: rihanna at the Grammys with a flask pic.twitter.com/cI3ypuoE8r — lssued✨ (@lssued) February 13, 2017

mood: rihanna with her flask pic.twitter.com/sQRW2ESXY3 — evy (@beyonseh) February 13, 2017

Rihanna knew she wasn't gonna win tonight so she's mad comfy. Brought a phone charger, flask, etc 😭💀 https://t.co/ZTDt4cgoR9 — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) February 13, 2017

It looks like Rihanna won’t let a Grammy letdown stop her from having fun.

