Schoolboy Q Makes Statement at Grammys Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Schoolboy Q showed up the Grammys in a pink hoodie with “Girl Power” written on it. He also brought his young daughter as his date, she rocked a pink Gucci suit.
Schoolboy recently revealed that his next album would be about raising his daughter and his responsibilities as a father, according to HotNewHipHop.
He was nominated for Best Rap Album for his project, “Blank Face LP,” and Best Rap Performance for “That Part” featuring Kanye West but was unable to bring either Grammy home.
Even though he walked out empty-handed, many still thought he won the night with his attire and date.
