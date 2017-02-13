Schoolboy Q Makes Statement at Grammys Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Schoolboy Q showed up the Grammys in a pink hoodie with “Girl Power” written on it. He also brought his young daughter as his date, she rocked a pink Gucci suit.

Headed to da Grammys wit 2 mucH sauce A photo posted by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

Groovy Joy A photo posted by ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Schoolboy recently revealed that his next album would be about raising his daughter and his responsibilities as a father, according to HotNewHipHop.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for his project, “Blank Face LP,” and Best Rap Performance for “That Part” featuring Kanye West but was unable to bring either Grammy home.

Even though he walked out empty-handed, many still thought he won the night with his attire and date.

UR MANS SCHOOLBOY Q

CAME WITH HIS DAUGHTER

HAD HER IN A PINK GUCCI SUIT

AND HIS HOODIE

BEST DRESSED CONTENDER #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vW4otiDFLm — Morris Yay &do lines (@dances) February 13, 2017

I'm really here for SchoolBoy Q with his hoodie and dressing his daughter like Prince for his tribute pic.twitter.com/JPWKQlJovx — MaKayla MaShelle (@MakaylaMashelle) February 13, 2017

