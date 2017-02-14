Future Announces New Album, Summer Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter
Future surprised his fans today with the news that he’ll drop a brand new album on Friday (Feb. 17). And he announced summer tour dates as well.
The rapper revealed the album news with a link to the 17-track listing on iTunes. However, Future is keeping things cryptic; not much is known about the album and the songs that have appeared on iTunes have no titles or collaboration information.
“I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon,” he writes.
Future was far more specific about his 2017 Nobody Safe Tour, which will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will play select dates. See the complete summer tour dates below:
Nobody Safe 2017 Tour Dates:
May 4 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Fedex Forum
May 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 6 – New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square
May 9 – Jackson, Miss. @ Mississippi Coliseum
May 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 16 – Toronto, Can. @ Budweiser Stage
May 18 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 19 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
May 20 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater
May 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
May 24 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
May 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Keybank Pavilion
May 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater
May 31 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
June 4 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Sprint Center
June 7 – Edmonton, Can. @ Rogers Place
June 9 – Vancouver, Can. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
June 11 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Amphitheatre
June 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
June 15 – Mountainview, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 22 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 23 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
June 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
June 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion
June 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
June 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
