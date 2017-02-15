ABC Casts First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’

For the first time, ABC has cast a black woman on its dating show “The Bachelorette.”

Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas, is also the first black lead in the “Bachelor” franchise’s 15 years and 21 seasons.

Thanks to @jimmykimmellive for the announcement, and congratulations to our new Bachelorette! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jorMajRnfn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) February 14, 2017

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay told People Magazine.

“I’m just a black woman trying to find love,” she added “Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

It’s a big move for the franchise, which has dealt with allegations of discrimination for years. There has only been one non-white lead, 2013’s “Bachelor,” the Venezuelan Juan Pablo Galavis.

Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC on May 22.

