ABC Casts First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’

February 15, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: abc, The Bachelorette

For the first time, ABC has cast a black woman on its dating show “The Bachelorette.”

Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas, is also the first black lead in the “Bachelor” franchise’s 15 years and 21 seasons.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay told People Magazine.

“I’m just a black woman trying to find love,” she added “Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

It’s a big move for the franchise, which has dealt with allegations of discrimination for years. There has only been one non-white lead, 2013’s “Bachelor,” the Venezuelan Juan Pablo Galavis.

Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC on May 22.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

More from Joe Clair Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live