Rapper and DMV native Wale has released a remix of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” the number one song in the country.

Wale lays verses over the song’s catchy, bouncing beat, inviting his girl to spray-paint the walls in Trump Plaza: “Hey darling, go shawty / Can I modify your mind or your commas? / Let’s go dancin’, and maybe after / We can tag all the walls in Trump Plaza.”

Listen to the remix below.

