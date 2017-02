By Hayden Wright

The Weeknd’s XO record label reps artists in a similar moody, dancy R&B space, including Toronto rapper/producer NAV, who released his debut The Introduction last year. On a new track called “Some Way,” the Weeknd lends NAV his support with vocals.

The lyrics veer into the puerile but the beats are strong and the Weeknd’s vocals are in top form. Check out the “Starboy” singer’s latest collaboration here: