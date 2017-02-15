WATCH: What Music Gets Redskins WR Jamison Crowder Game Ready?

Redskins WR Jamison Crowder is an absolute stud, in his second year in the NFL, Crowder solidified himself among the top slot receivers in the NFL.

He dropped by WPGC for a discussion on “Black History in Sports.” He talked about social influence, Redskins, music, and more.

Here we go! Time for our "Black History in Sports" discussion with @Redskins WR Jamison Crowder. Check out more on https://t.co/jKgdjMilt9 pic.twitter.com/81ZUBjmYXM — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) February 15, 2017

When DJ Flexx asked Crowder what he liked to listen to before games, his answer was surprising to most.

“When I was in high school, it was a lot of hype music just to get ready. Here, I just listen to J. Cole before the game. I got a few songs I listen to to get me hype, but the music that he [J.Cole] makes, I can relate to it. It has a lot of power to it,” Crowder explained.

The reason the answer may have been surprising is because J. Cole’s music is predominantly known as chill music you can vibe to–not pump-up music for a game.

But for Crowder, the music is deeper than that.

Since J. Cole is a North Carolina native, like Crowder, the answer shouldn’t be that much of a surprise after all.

DJ Flexx also asked Crowder about Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousin’s pending contract negotiations. It was clear that Crowder hasn’t even considered any other QB besides Cousins.

" I'm banking on them [Redskins] signing Kirk back." Jamison Crowder expects #8 back next season. MORE: https://t.co/QTIZFexmHh pic.twitter.com/dSFy2UR1sO — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) February 15, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter