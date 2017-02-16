Watch Rae Sremmurd Cuts Loose on the Links in ‘Swang’

By Amanda Wicks

Rae Sremmurd threw the ultimate pool party in their video “Shake It Fast,” and now they’ve set their sights on the golf course. The brothers and their friends all turn out to have one raucous afternoon on the links in their newest video, “Swang.”

Rae Sremmurd spent the afternoon at a golf club where they turn the gentlemen’s sport into a chill party that lasts far into the night. Dressed in their golfing best, the brothers and their friends pass blunts, do keg stands and cut loose with older members of the club. The video even cuts between modern-looking camera shots and moments captured on a 1980s video camera to lend “Swang” a throwback feel.

In addition to cutting loose on the links, Rae Sremmurd and their friends drive around in golf carts remade to look like mini Range Rovers. It’s the ultimate way to “swang” the club.

“Swang” appears on the deluxe edition of Rae Sremmurd’s latest album, SremmLife 2.

Watch the explicit video below.

