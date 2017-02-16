WPGC Panel Celebrates Black History, Black Love (Watch)

WPGC’s Black History Black Love panel discussion celebrated black love in all its forms. The event brought a crowd to DC Lottery Live on Thursday afternoon.

Moderated by Todd B of WPGC and Shantell Jamison of EBONY — which published a special edition of the magazine on the Obamas’ love and legacy — the panel featured six couples with diverse and remarkable love stories.

The panelists were newlyweds Alfred and Sherrell Duncan, Ez Tommy and Sarah O’Connor (together for 20 years), Willie and Dee Jolley (married for 32 years) Roach and Mertine Brown (together for 44 years), newlyweds Pastor Dante King and Elder/Dr. Kym Lee-King, and Joe and Nyemah Clair (married for eight years).

Panelists talked money, careers, faith and communication.

Speaker, author and singer Willie Jolley shared his 10 principles of love

And WPGC’s own Joe Clair talked about balancing his career as a radio personality and comedian with his marriage to Nyemah.

See more coverage of the event below.

Following the discussion, Grammy-nominated singer Raheem DeVaughn and singer/emcee Wes Felton, a.k.a. CrossRhodes, performed their “conscious hip-hop” for fans.

