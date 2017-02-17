Covergirl’s New Cover Boy Under Fire for Africa Ebola Comments

When Covergirl named its first “Coverboy,” another gender norm was deconstructed. People were excited for James Charles.
Now, there is a different energy being directed at Charles after the cover boy made an insensitive comment about Ebola in Africa on his Twitter account, according to Affinity Magazine.
The tweet, since deleted, read, “‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’…” (See tweet below)
What Charles didn’t know is that Ebola cases have become rare in Africa according to The World Health Organization. People were quick to let Charles know his comments might come off as a bit ignorant.
To make matters worse, Charles’ management team reached out to Affinity Magazine trying to get them to delete the article. Not only did Affinity refuse, they put Charles and his team on blast
Charles did tweet out a long apology.
The apology didn’t come before some major dragging on Twitter, though.
Covergirl has yet to comment.
