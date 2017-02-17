Covergirl’s New Cover Boy Under Fire for Africa Ebola Comments

When Covergirl named its first “Coverboy,” another gender norm was deconstructed. People were excited for James Charles.

Now, there is a different energy being directed at Charles after the cover boy made an insensitive comment about Ebola in Africa on his Twitter account, according to Affinity Magazine.

Covergirl’s New Cover Boy James Charles Just Said All Africa Has Is Ebola: https://t.co/B7KDVSFK42 pic.twitter.com/o1XzfeVWvG — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 16, 2017

The tweet, since deleted, read, “‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’…” (See tweet below)

*james charles spends one day with jeffree star* pic.twitter.com/qa4bcix5Sw — teaundra (@ruinbutera) February 16, 2017

What Charles didn’t know is that Ebola cases have become rare in Africa according to The World Health Organization. People were quick to let Charles know his comments might come off as a bit ignorant.

To make matters worse, Charles’ management team reached out to Affinity Magazine trying to get them to delete the article. Not only did Affinity refuse, they put Charles and his team on blast

His manager called and told us to take this down. We said NOPE. Please spread this. @COVERGIRL https://t.co/eqqsQHt0OS — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 16, 2017

Charles did tweet out a long apology.

I misspoke & said country because we are traveling specifically to South Africa only. I know Africa is a continent and wanted to post an — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

ACTUAL, GENUINE, apology as soon as physically possible. I have a million things in my head right now. I am sorry and want to fix it somehow — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

i'd rather have it come directly from me and fuck something up than have someone else write an apology for me. https://t.co/LOWoww9BfS — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

The apology didn’t come before some major dragging on Twitter, though.

@COVERGIRL he was forced to apologize SHUT UP 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/UNy07CW8eR — 2008 HOT🍒 (@Birmingmix) February 16, 2017

I'm ready to take James Charles place as the next face of CoverGirl. I'm really nice, and I don't photoshop my nose contour. 🗣❣️ pic.twitter.com/xFR0AdLltd — billy🥀 (@oraltwjnk) February 16, 2017

I wonder who can replace James Charles, I got you @COVERGIRL someone who is actually funny, talented and I can relate to @bretmanrock. pic.twitter.com/kvA9RY6bki — #TemperamentalLove (@mystifiedcisco) February 16, 2017

Covergirl: James Charles' tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. Us: Fire him then Covergirl: pic.twitter.com/906nfVtjTI — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 17, 2017

james charles is getting dragged left and right and might lose his covergirl deal pic.twitter.com/ChCBYEQQvX — tré 💡 (@zzztre) February 17, 2017

Covergirl has yet to comment.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter