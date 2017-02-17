The Future Hive Takes Over Twitter Again

Future dropped a self-titled album on Friday and his fans showed support in full force, per usual.
The album is 17 songs and has no features.
NO FEATURES
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 16, 2017
Future’s loyal fans known as the #FutureHive took to Twitter to show their appreciation of the album.
the flute on mask off. #futurehive pic.twitter.com/7VUXN7HlFb
— Jethro.G (@JDUBG) February 17, 2017
25 seconds into Future's album pic.twitter.com/2wiD3fmPO8
— G. Sel (@_GSelden) February 17, 2017
*Future album leaks* "Lord here comes" #futurehive 🙄
*3 songs in* pic.twitter.com/rTGlQmnhll
— LanDON (@brandoduhdon) February 17, 2017
Future saying Mike Will became a household name. So he went to Metro and made him a household name. Now he's on to the next producer. 😯🤔
— Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) February 16, 2017
Future album basically telling you not to text her & just work on yourself.
— ㅤㅤ (@SadderDre) February 17, 2017
woke up to this future album like @1future pic.twitter.com/zbfe8eAjhK
— sharky quintanilla (@sharkweezyyy) February 17, 2017
Listening to the first song of Future album pic.twitter.com/tU4vVlMnTX
— GIANTS4EVER (@ScottieBeam) February 17, 2017
"I'm gonna try to actually get some real sleep tonight"
*New Future album drops*
Me until 3 am: pic.twitter.com/9xJeFJiI4l
— Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) February 17, 2017
My reaction listening to the new Future album🔥@1future pic.twitter.com/9J1nvyKlgH
— Chief Rich (@johnrichey27) February 17, 2017
This new Future album go craaaaaazy 🔥
— Allonzo Trier (@ISO_ZO) February 16, 2017
FUTURE'S ALBUM DROPPED pic.twitter.com/i1iZ3ZIMc6
— Hype Streets ® (@HypeStreets) February 17, 2017
This new Future album pic.twitter.com/xiBEF646oU
— Movie (@Dantrustme) February 17, 2017
This new Future album getting us psychologically prepared to be in the space we need to be in for 2017.
— Lando Beats (@LandoBeats) February 17, 2017
" THE FEDS DID A SWEEP, PICKED THE DOGS UP LIKE AN INFANT." #FutureHive pic.twitter.com/qEnSA69rUy
— Yas (@youngyasu) February 17, 2017
This Future album bout to get me through the next few months.
— Cameron Cox 🎈 (@100CamC) February 17, 2017
"how many times you listen to that new future album already?"#futurehive pic.twitter.com/SSpgCDeDHN
— ㅤ (@ohkillu) February 17, 2017
listenting to Feds Did a Sweep #futurehive ☔ pic.twitter.com/Jrub0UDAXg
— HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 16, 2017
Bruh those angelic flutes on Mask Off #Future #FutureHive pic.twitter.com/xwRrYVnm1A
— X 🇳🇬 (@Sean_Hendrix1) February 17, 2017
SHE AIN'T LEAVE WHEN I WAS BROKE #FUTUREHIVE pic.twitter.com/rIXaLv6Zsy
— THE PROCESS DAY 2 (@Russo_knows) February 17, 2017
New future got me hyped rn #FUTUREHIVE #FBG pic.twitter.com/RcjvMcksr3
— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@__Arnel) February 17, 2017
Fed's did a sweep. #FutureHive pic.twitter.com/WTvKaBM8hE
— Mamoose (@myles_morris) February 17, 2017
.@1future SCRAPE IT OUT THE POT WHEN I COOK IT #FUTUREHIVE pic.twitter.com/vXg0DirubG
— db🌀 (@deniobasha) February 17, 2017
*0:01 rent money* #futurehive pic.twitter.com/rXOobwen0I
— chocolatemami (@gayara_) February 17, 2017
Future 🔥🔥🔥
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) February 17, 2017
Anyone who says all Future songs sound the same will tell you there’s no difference between Voss and Aquafina.
— Lil' Cory From SW 🌊 (@CoryTownes) February 17, 2017
"How many championships does Future have now?" pic.twitter.com/TxqqGi1GdK
— Nikes (@A_Phreshhh) February 17, 2017
BRUH THIS FUTURE ALBUM FLAMESSSSSSSS
— BACKDOORPLUG (@thebackdoorplug) February 17, 2017
Get you someone that supports you like the #FutureHive supports Future.
