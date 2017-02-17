The Future Hive Takes Over Twitter Again

February 17, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Future, futurehive

Future dropped a self-titled album on Friday and his fans showed support in full force, per usual.

The album is 17 songs and has no features.

Future’s loyal fans known as the #FutureHive took to Twitter to show their appreciation of the album.

Get you someone that supports you like the #FutureHive supports Future.

