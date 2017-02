Listen afternoons all week to DJ Flexx for your chance to win tickets to DRUMLine Live on March 6 at the Music Center at Strathmore.

DRUMLine Live brings the choreography, percussion and positive energy of a historically black college and university band’s halftime show to life on Strathmore’s stage.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for tickets and more event information.

