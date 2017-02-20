‘Eyebrows on Fleek’ Creator Wants to Start Cosmetic Line

Kayla Lewis, the originator of the famous slang term “Eyebrows on fleek,” wants to start her own line of cosmetics and hair products, according to The Fader.

June 21,2014 Was day I made history and created a word that will never be forgotten Happy Fleek Day 💪🏾😂🙈 https://t.co/AwvqsgHdJa — Queen Peach 💋✨ (@peaches_monroee) June 21, 2015

Following Lewis’ usage of “Fleek,” the word took off, being embraced by people everywhere.

Now, Lewis has her eyes set on starting her own cosmetic line.

On Sunday, she started a GoFundMe Page in hopes of raising $100,000 to start her line. She has raised more than $3,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Her message from the GoFundMe page:

Hello Everyone, Some of you may know me as Peaches Monroee but my name is Kayla. I came up with the phrase/word “Eyebrows on Fleek”. Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven’t received any money behind it or recognition. But for the most I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don’t have any money to do so. Maybe this can help me with my wishes and dreams. Iam currently enrolled in college. I’m taking up Nursing…but I also want to make sure I getting the recognition and money I deserve. Any amount can help , Thank you!

Ps.. if you have any questions, references,etc please email me at peachesmonroee@icloud.com

People have taken to Twitter to help Lewis accomplish her goal.

If the laughing chewie mom can get money, the eyebrows on fleek woman really should too. https://t.co/npQPr6d9pU — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) February 19, 2017

PAY PEACHES. she's the damn reason y'all talmbout eyebrows and everything else on fleek. https://t.co/y7BGrpuyrm — #Anthoné (@anthoknees) February 20, 2017

Have you used "eyebrows on fleek"? The aesthetic genius who created it is asking for support https://t.co/HIFZ2p1w3s — #NoDAPL Roo (@DeLesslin) February 20, 2017

