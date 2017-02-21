Calvin Harris Announces New Single ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

By Radio.com Staff
Calvin Harris has announced a new single titled “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos.
Harris made the announcement via his official Twitter account, sharing a photo of the single’s cover art and production credits.
No word yet on the when the collaborative track will be released.
Check out Harris’ tweet below.
CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS https://t.co/UvsJzm9F6k—
Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017
