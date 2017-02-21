Comedian Mike Epps Reportedly Arrested After Attack in New Orleans

Actor and comedian Mike Epps and another man were arrested after allegedly beating up a man in New Orleans, NY Daily News reports.

The man, who’s from Virginia and was in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game, accuses Epps and 52-year-old Thomas Cobb of an unprovoked attack inside of Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans.

“My face is still swollen right now and it was blackened shut,” the accuser told the New Orleans Advocate.

The arrest affivadit didn’t give much detail about the attack, says the New Orleans Advocate.

Epps, most famously known for his stand-up comedy and acting roles in “Next Friday” and “The Hangover” was released on $1,000 bail.

He apparently failed to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

