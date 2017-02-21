Judge Grants Karrueche Tran Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

A judge has ordered Chris Brown to stay away from ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, after she accused him of repeated threats towards her.

Tran said that Brown threatened he was going to kill her multiple times in a statement obtained by TMZ.

She also accuses Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs during the time he was on probation for beating up singer Rihanna, according to TMZ.

The judge ruled Brown must stay 100 yards away from Tran and not attempt to contact her.

The singer must also surrender any firearms he has until the next hearing on the restraining order which is set for March 9.

Brown’s camp has yet to comment. He posted this video to Instagram shortly after the news broke.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

