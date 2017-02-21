Pharrell, Solange & Lil Wayne to Performa at the 10th Annual Roots Picnic

The Roots announced the all-star lineup for their annual Roots Picnic on Monday. For 10 years, the Roots have curated Philadelphia festival at historic Penn’s Landing.

Pharrell and The Roots themselves will headline the event, and acts like Solange, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Kimbra are joining.

10th Annual #RootsPicnic lineup has arrived! Grab your tickets now @ https://t.co/nfVr1GesXg & we'll see you in Philly on Saturday, June 3! pic.twitter.com/4ysCIpSvJI — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 20, 2017

Roots Picnic goes down all day on Saturday, June 3, at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philly.

Also, the Roots’ Black Thought will perform a live mixtape with Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, J. Period and Scott Storch.

“Ten years ago this started as a concept, an idea, a conversation between me, Tarik (Black Thought), Ahmir (Questlove) and Rich (Nichols),” said the Roots’ manager and co-creator of Roots Picnic, Shawn Gee. “It’s amazing that it has grown into such a valued piece of the cultural landscape of our hometown of Philadelphia.”

For more information and tickets, visit the Roots Picnic website.