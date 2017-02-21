Soulja Boy Says Boxing Match Against Chris Brown “Is Off”

By Annie Reuter

Fans placing their bets for a heated boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will be sorely disappointed. While the beef between the two rappers may remain, Soulja Boy confirmed via Twitter the two stars will not get in the ring to duke out their differences.

“Chris Brown manager call my manager last night and said the fight is off and he’s not signing contract. Don’t ask me about the s— no more,” Soulja Boy writes on Twitter.

While Brown has not publicly announced that he will not enter the ring, it appears that he did, indeed, refuse to sign the contract. When a fan asked if the fight was still on, Soulja Boy revealed that it was Brown who decided against it.

“Nah he acting like a bitch. Won’t sign the boxing contract,” Soulja Boy tweeted.

The fight was escalating to be a big one as boxing champs Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and even 50 Cent offered their help. Tyson promised to teach Brown “every dirty trick in the book,” including ear biting.

The feud started when Soulja Boy interacted with Brown’s ex Karreuche Tran on Instagram. Since then, Brown and Soulja Boy traded insults on social media, then agreed to meet in the ring.