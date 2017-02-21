Watch the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 2 Trailer

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” are back for another season of throwing shade and stirring up drama in Maryland.

PEOPLE Magazine debuted the season two trailer on Tuesday.

PEOPLE reports that the OG cast — Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan — are back, joined by new Housewife Monique Samuels, wife of retired Redskins offensive LT Chris Samuels and mother of two.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 2 premieres on April 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

