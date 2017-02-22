Fat Joe Explains How He Made Biggie & Bone Thugs’ Collab Happen

A legendary hip-hop collaboration may have never happened without the help of Fat Joe.

The Bronx rapper joined WPGC’s Steph Lova and talked everything from his Grammy nomination to how he helped Biggie Smalls and Bone Thugs-N- Harmony collaborate for their track “Notorious Thugs”.

Joe explained the idea of the track blossomed during the famous east coast, west coast rap beef during the ’90s.

Bone Thugs-N- Harmony were close with Tupac so they felt it’d be disloyal to do a song with one of Pac’s biggest rivals during the time, Biggie.

“Biggie was on fire but he had beef with Tupac so Bone didn’t want no part of that record,” he said.

He explained how he was on the same label with Bone Thugs-N- Harmony was able to make the magic happen.

“I used to go Cleveland, chill with them and be cool with them, so I convinced them to do the Biggie record.”

Hip Hop heads everywhere should be thanking Fat Joe.

