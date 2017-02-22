Future to Release ‘HNDRXX,’ His Second Album in a Week, on Friday

By Jon Wiederhorn
Future is about to drop his second full-length in a single week. On Friday, the Atlanta rapper will release his eighth album HNDRXX, following hot on the heels of his self-titled seventh release, which came out February 17.
Last night, Future confirmed the rumors about his new, 17-track album and iTunes is already taking pre-orders.
Future celebrated his achievements by performing “Draco” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The song comes from Future, the successor to 2016’s Evol, which looks likely to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart. That would mark Future’s fourth number one album in a row.
Both Future and HNDRXX were produced by DJ Esco, who appeared with Future during last night’s TV performance. An official video for “Draco” is forthcoming.
who told u,you couldn't b exactly who u wanted to be? They lied,they wasn't bold they didn't have the ambition they didn't have the courage they was mislead they didn't believe in they self when no one else would they cared about what other people thought of them they gave up not knowing god wouldn't give u more than u could handle they didn't sew seeds they didn't have the passion they didn't have the drive they didn't tell u all of there flaws because they was scared of not being accepted by there peers they said I can't I tried I need help but not me #HNDRXX
