Just a week after he dropped a self-titled album, Future will release a 17-track LP called “HNDRXX” (pronounced Hendrix).

The rapper announced the new album on Tuesday night via Twitter.

Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing #HNDRXX — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017

I'm never ever gone bullshit my fans #HNDRXX — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017

DJ Esco produced the new album, Billboard reports, and shared the artwork on Instagram.

Cant stop wont stop. A post shared by DJ ESCO (@escomoecity) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Fans can pre-order the album, which drops on Friday, February 24, on iTunes here.

