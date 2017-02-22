Gucci Mane Announces ‘Trap God’ Tour

Gucci Mane has kept busy since his release from prison, releasing three albums and popping up on features left and right.
Now, the Atlanta rapper is going on the first official tour of his career.
He revealed the tour to fans on his Instagram.
The tour kicks off on April 5 in Boston, Massachusetts and ends May 6 in Austin, Texas.
As for the DMV, Gucci is hitting Echostage on April 27.
He’s already announced his next album “Drop Top Wizop,” which he says is coming soon.
