Jay Z Becomes First Rapper Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z has become the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in music.

Producer, composer and musician Nile Rodgers revealed the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday, calling Jay Z’s impact on the music industry “massive.”

Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter has become the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! #SHOF pic.twitter.com/OgNaIpbaXs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 22, 2017

“He has changed the way that we listen to music,” Rogers continued.

“He has changed the way we listen to music.” —@NileRodgers on Jay Z becoming first rapper inducted into 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame #SHOF pic.twitter.com/rHISmBLRcp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 22, 2017

“With our 2017 roster of inductees, the Songwriters Hall of Fame moves definitively into recognizing music creators of the 21st century while continuing to honor the greats of earlier decades,” the co-chairs of the Hall wrote in a statement obtained by People Magazine. “The songwriters we honor cross genre, regional and even national boundaries — R&B, rap, pop and rock & roll from both coasts, the American heartland and Sweden.”

