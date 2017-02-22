Man Who Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star Sentenced

February 22, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Trump, trump hollywood star

The man who destroyed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism.

James Otis plead no contest to the felony Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, his attorney says.

Attorney Mieke ter Poorten says Otis agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage and do 20 days of community service.

Otis took a sledgehammer and pickkax to destroy the star a week before Trump was elected.

He says he originally wanted to sell the star and donate the proceeds to the 11 women who said Trump groped them.

The star has since been repaired.

