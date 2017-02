Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy has pockets that are boomin’…but they’ve reached a new level according to the rapper.

He posted a Youtube video Tuesday announcing he is a billionaire.

The video shows the entrepreneur seated eating lunch. He teases for a bit then drops the big news.

“A young boy from Harlem, I couldn’t even be a waiter. They didn’t want me to be a waiter, so you know what I did? I became a billionaire,” he said.

Congrats, Diddy.

