Trey Songz Talks MGM National (Watch)

Trey Songz came through WPGC on Tuesday to dish about his new project, his quest for love, and what exactly went down at MGM National Harbor.

Songz has been in the game since his debut album “I Gotta Make It” was released in 2005. His most recent album, “Trigga,” came out in 2014. Now, the Petersburg, Virginia, native is set to release his seventh studio album, “Tremaine the Album.”

It turns out the trailer for “Tremaine the Playboy” that VH1 released in early February was not for a dating show, but for a video series promoting his album.

Every Thursday at 9 p.m., fans can watch a new video on his website.

The 32-year-old singer also explained why he was kicked out of MGM National Harbor in December, saying it was a disagreement about a dealer that escalated.

In a subsequent interview in the Green Room, Songz talked more about the album and how he hopes to settle down one day. Check it out below.

“Tremaine the Album” drops March 24, and the singer will kick off his tour on May 3 in Detroit.

