Troy Ave Relives Christmas Day Maserati Shooting, Plugs New Mixtape

By Hayden Wright

Troy Ave’s Christmas Day visit to his family in Brooklyn took a tragic turn when he was shot in the head and back. He spent several nights in the hospital and has taken extra precautions since the near-death experience, wearing bulletproof vests in public. Now, Ave has taken fans behind the scenes of his ordeal, sharing an Instagram video with footage from inside the blood-stained Maserati where the shooting took place.

“Blood in tha Foreign!” he wrote. “some is mine, most is Jesus’ I’m blessed so Ima bless y’all wit a new mixtape #DopeBoyTroyVolume1 u Ready?”

Ave tells another man in the video that he’d only driven the car a handful of times, and he considered it a “trophy.” The rapper scored a legal victory this month when a judge ruled he could still tour under the conditions of his bail. He faces charges for attempted murder and weapons possession following a different shooting at a T.I. concert last May.

Watch Ave’s Instagram video here: