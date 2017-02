Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj have reunited for a fire new track called “Make Love.”

And we were warned.

I'm dropping the hardest song of the year at midnight #DroptopWop — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 24, 2017

Gucci is gearing up to drop a new album, “Drop Top Wop.” The rapper is also about to embark on the first ever tour of his career.

Related: Gucci Mane Announces ‘Trap God’ Tour

Listen to the new track below. (Warning: This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter