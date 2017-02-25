Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’ (Listen)

February 25, 2017 4:14 PM
Remy Ma absolutely kills Nicki Minaj in her new diss track “Shether.”

The almost seven-minute-long track uses the Nas beat “Ether,” and Remy’s verses are a brutal takedown of Minaj. “F*** Nicki Minaj,” a voice says throughout.

You can read the lyrics on Genius.com.

What’s more, the artwork for the track features a dismembered Barbie doll with pink hair.

“Shether” could be a response to Minaj’s song with Gucci Mane, in which she alluded to Remy, rapping “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.”

Check out Remy’s song below.

Remy copped to being petty on Twitter:

Minaj is not one to take things lying down, though. The rapper hit back with these two posts on Instagram.

🤦🏽‍♀️ yikes.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

😘 she said *bey 🎀

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The diss track lit up social media right away.

