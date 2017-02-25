Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’ (Listen)

Remy Ma absolutely kills Nicki Minaj in her new diss track “Shether.”
The almost seven-minute-long track uses the Nas beat “Ether,” and Remy’s verses are a brutal takedown of Minaj. “F*** Nicki Minaj,” a voice says throughout.
You can read the lyrics on Genius.com.
What’s more, the artwork for the track features a dismembered Barbie doll with pink hair.
“Shether” could be a response to Minaj’s song with Gucci Mane, in which she alluded to Remy, rapping “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.”
Check out Remy’s song below.
Remy copped to being petty on Twitter:
Minaj is not one to take things lying down, though. The rapper hit back with these two posts on Instagram.
The diss track lit up social media right away.
#TB #Repost: Good Lawrd I never EVER seen a dead body…. Till today! 😳😟😦🤐😵🤕 😲😱DAMN @RemyMa pulled a #First48 💀🎤 #ClapBackSeason is in full effect! I still don't know why these chics keep playing games like she didn't have 5 years & 6 summers to tighten up 🙅🏽 Welp, let the games begin #ShotsShotsFired💥 #ShEther💥 #BangBang💥 #BongBong💥 #Barz4Dayz #NoGhostWritersAllowed👻 #BxBomber #Lola'sGodMom #ThatFaceUMake #WhenUjustWitnessedAMurda 🎥🎥🎥
