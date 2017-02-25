Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track ‘Shether’ (Listen)

Remy Ma absolutely kills Nicki Minaj in her new diss track “Shether.”

The almost seven-minute-long track uses the Nas beat “Ether,” and Remy’s verses are a brutal takedown of Minaj. “F*** Nicki Minaj,” a voice says throughout.

You can read the lyrics on Genius.com.

What’s more, the artwork for the track features a dismembered Barbie doll with pink hair.

“Shether” could be a response to Minaj’s song with Gucci Mane, in which she alluded to Remy, rapping “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.”

Check out Remy’s song below.

Remy copped to being petty on Twitter:

Minaj is not one to take things lying down, though. The rapper hit back with these two posts on Instagram.

🤦🏽‍♀️ yikes. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:33am PST

😘 she said *bey 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The diss track lit up social media right away.

@NICKIMINAJ you need to be mad at Remy Nicki. 😞 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 25, 2017

Remy Ma so damn disrespectful. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) February 25, 2017

Listening to Remy on @WPGC 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳. Let me catch up on this — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) February 25, 2017

The pedophile part got me like pic.twitter.com/rC1VrHtWuR — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) February 25, 2017

the four stages of listening to remy ma ether nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/8OM2MBixMr — cai ✨📚 (@owlbees) February 25, 2017

How Meek Mill showed up to meet Remy Ma to spill all Nicki Minaj tea for Shether pic.twitter.com/RzHY16L5GK — BlakkBoiFlyy (@912LivingLegend) February 25, 2017

Y'all are really too quick! Wikipedia says Remy Ma killed Nicki Minaj already lmao 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N0Wof8c8uz — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) February 25, 2017

Remy Ma ended Nicki Minaj like 10 times in one song — 🐶 (@king1sed) February 25, 2017

