Watch Viola Davis Accept the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 89th Academy Awards, making her the first black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and a Tony for acting.

Davis won for her critically acclaimed role in “Fences,” opposite Denzel Washington.

This year marked the first time three black actors were nominated in one acting category. Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer were all up for Best Supporting Actress.

“I became an artist — and thank god I did — because we’re the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” she said when she accepted the award.

