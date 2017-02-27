Two Arrests Made in Local Rapper’s Murder

February 27, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, swipey

Douglas Brooks, better known as “Dirty Swipey,” was on his way to being one of the next big rappers out of the DMV when he was gunned down last summer in Prince George’s County.

Brooks was found dead on August 21 outside an apartment complex in Suitland.

On Monday, Prince George’s County Police announced two arrests in the case. Nineteen-year-old Dante Brewer and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins have been charged in connection with Brooks’ murder. The suspects are both from D.C.

The suspects planned on robbing Brooks and others who were attending a party in the apartment complex where the homicide occurred, police say.

Swipey’s death shocked the community, as the young rapper was garnering more and more buzz by the day. He had worked alongside rappers’ Fat Joe and Wale.

He also excelled in school, graduating high school cum laude at the age of 16, according to his mother.

Brooks had worked with WPGC on multiple occasions and was personal friends with WPGC’s Tony Redz.

I can not believe this smdh.

A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on

Got @dirtyswipey whole family in here. Tune in #RIPSwipey #WPGC

A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on

Read Prince George’s County Police’s full press release here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live