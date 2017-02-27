Two Arrests Made in Local Rapper’s Murder

Douglas Brooks, better known as “Dirty Swipey,” was on his way to being one of the next big rappers out of the DMV when he was gunned down last summer in Prince George’s County.

Brooks was found dead on August 21 outside an apartment complex in Suitland.

On Monday, Prince George’s County Police announced two arrests in the case. Nineteen-year-old Dante Brewer and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins have been charged in connection with Brooks’ murder. The suspects are both from D.C.

The suspects planned on robbing Brooks and others who were attending a party in the apartment complex where the homicide occurred, police say.

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Douglas Brooks.

Swipey’s death shocked the community, as the young rapper was garnering more and more buzz by the day. He had worked alongside rappers’ Fat Joe and Wale.

He also excelled in school, graduating high school cum laude at the age of 16, according to his mother.

Brooks had worked with WPGC on multiple occasions and was personal friends with WPGC’s Tony Redz.

I can not believe this smdh. A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on Aug 21, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

Life is so short and so precious. Never take for granted the time you have with someone. You never know when that will be your last time with them. It hurts me to see this young man go so soon. He was so young with so much potential. But God has a different plan for him may he Rest eternally in paradise. #RIPdirtyswipey #itsa247lyfestyle A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on Aug 21, 2016 at 5:00am PDT

Got @dirtyswipey whole family in here. Tune in #RIPSwipey #WPGC A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on Aug 22, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Read Prince George's County Police's full press release here.

