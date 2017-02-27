Former NAACP Leader Rachel Dolezal Struggling to Find Work

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who received a lot of heat for saying she identifies as black, says she is on the verge of homelessness.

The former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter in Spokane, Washington became the target of criticism in 2015 when people began accusing her of lying about her racial identity and background.

She stepped down as NAACP leader amid the controversy and also lost her job as a professor at Eastern Washington University.

Two years later, she tells Britain’s The Guardian newspaper that she can’t land a job, even after applying to over 100.

The Howard University graduate says she’s only been offered to work in reality TV and porn. Dolezal is now relying on food stamps to get by and feed her family.

Dolezal admits that she is “Caucasian biologically,” but says she identifies as black. She maintains she did nothing wrong.

After her parents adopted three African American babies when she was 15, Dolezal tells The Guardian,”I began to see the world through black eyes.”

Her memoir, “In Full Color” is set to release in March.

