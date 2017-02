Coming off a whirlwind night at the Oscars, the men of “Moonlight” have even more to celebrate than a Best Picture win. Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders are the new faces of Calvin Klein.

The four actors are featured in Raf Simons’ first Calvin Klein Underwear campaign.

Check out the amazing photos below.

Expect the unexpected – but expect the best. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OOvHMN4Tsk — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Introducing the S17 men’s underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. Actor @AshDSanders wears the Cotton Stretch Boxer. pic.twitter.com/yGroMIUkEz — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

“It’s just like the attitude. The personality. Like, it can be like me—dark inside and bright outside.”—Alex Hibbert on his love of clothes pic.twitter.com/JLBJRuD9gU — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

“It’s not so long ago I was waiting tables down the street from here, and now…”—Actor and Spring ’17 campaign star @_trevante_ pic.twitter.com/WKihA1m89d — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Fresh off the Oscars, the men of 'Moonlight' are now the newest faces — and bodies — of Calvin Klein underwear. 👀 https://t.co/tJuEsObKYZ pic.twitter.com/Hd4XV7wP5K — Mic (@mic) February 27, 2017

Moonlight men star in latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign https://t.co/1JL6RYQOYV #CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/WJ5dUHIWyI — TRUE AFRICA (@_TRUEAfrica) February 27, 2017

