WATCH: Gary From Chicago Steals Oscars Show

There were big winners all night at the 89th Annual Academy Awards but Gary from Chicago may have had the best night of them all.

RELATED:‘See the Biggest Moments and Winners From the 2017 Oscars’

Host Jimmy Kimmel informed the audience that a group of unsuspecting tourists was on their way to into the Dolby Theatre to crash the Oscars.

The tourists were told they were on their way to see a special exhibit of Oscar dresses and gowns.

“They will see dresses and gowns but they will be on people. They don’t know it but the moment they open the door, they’re going to be on live TV and we’re gonna surprise them,” Kimmel told the audience.

When the tourists arrived, one man stole the show in particular.

Sporting a long pair of basketball shorts, an unfazed Gary Allen Cole from Chicago wasted no time, immediately pulling out his phone to film the surprise.

This was the beginning of an eventful moment for Gary and his fiance, Vicky Vines.

Gary kissed the hands of several actresses he met. His fiance told Denzel Washington that he was her favorite actor to his face.

The couple was then “married” by Denzel.

Watch Denzel Washington marry two of Jimmy Kimmel's surprise guests at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/OWBrQd2sDV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Gary touched Mahershala Ali’s Oscar.

Gary took this man's brand new Oscar, gave him the phone and made him take the picture. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/OpQxx3z9R5 — ✨🌸Aight & Bougie🌸✨ (@RedRobinYuumm) February 27, 2017

Gary was even invited to a Chicago Bulls game by his hometown team.

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

His wife had heartthrob Ryan Gosling whisper in her ear.

GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017

RELATED: Wrong Best Picture Announced in Oscars Mix-Up, ‘Moonlight’ Wins

Best of luck to Gary and Vicky on the marriage, they’re off to a great start.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter