Wrong Best Picture Announced in Oscars Mix-Up, ‘Moonlight’ Wins

In perhaps one of the most uncomfortable moments to witness in award show history, the incorrect movie was announced as Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read “La La Land” when presenting Best Picture, and the cast and crew joined the stage to accept the honor. They were soon interrupted, and it was revealed that they had read incorrectly; “Moonlight” was the actual winner.

And the Academy Award for Best Picture ACTUALLY goes to… Moonlight! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fubHaRH7Ds — Channel 9 (@Channel9) February 27, 2017

Warren Beatty just pulled a Steve Harvey. MOONLIGHT won Best Picture. Unreal. #Oscars — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 27, 2017

Everyone at home watching the last 5 minutes of the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pSYZlz6BDz — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

Why is my heart racing rewatching this epic flub like I don't know what happened. 😳😱 — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) February 27, 2017

Somewhere out there, Steve Harvey is having a laugh.

