Wrong Best Picture Announced in Oscars Mix-Up, ‘Moonlight’ Wins

In perhaps one of the most uncomfortable moments to witness in award show history, the incorrect movie was announced as Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read “La La Land” when presenting Best Picture, and the cast and crew joined the stage to accept the honor. They were soon interrupted, and it was revealed that they had read incorrectly; “Moonlight” was the actual winner.
Watch the cringe-worthy moment below.
Check out the confusion on social media.
Somewhere out there, Steve Harvey is having a laugh.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter