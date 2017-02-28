Watch Serena Williams Crash Two Fans’ Tennis Match

February 28, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: serena williams

Imagine you’re playing tennis with your buddy one night, and none other than Serena Williams asks if she can join.

That’s what happened to two guys on Sunday night, who got the surprise of a lifetime when the GOAT crashed their match.

Williams was taking a walk in San Francisco when she came across the pair playing tennis at Mission Dolores Park. Despite the fact that she was wearing fuzzy boots instead of tennis shoes, she decided to introduce herself and ask to play.

She documented the encounter on her Snapchat. Check it out below.

After playing, Williams says, “So the moral of the story is you never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you.”

