After a record-breaking bidding war, Barack and Michelle Obama have signed book deals worth over $65 million, The Financial Times reports.

Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will publish the forthcoming books from the former president and first lady, who plan to write separate books that will be sold together.

Barack Obama has already published the best sellers “The Audacity of Hope,” “Of Thee I Sing” and his 1995 memoir “Dreams From My Father.”

h/t Vulture

