Rare Essence and Backyard Band to Perform at SXSW

Legendary D.C. Go-Go bands Rare Essence and WPGC’s own Big G and the Backyard Band will represent the District along with nearly two dozen other artists at this year’s South by Southwest Festival.
The WeDC House performance space at the Austin festival will showcase the best of D.C.’s music scene from March 11 to 13, Billboard reports.
On March 14, a SXSW music showcase at Austin City Limits Live’s Moody Theatre will include the two Go-Go bands, along with Erykah Badu, Wu-Tang Clan and D.C. natives Thievery Corporation.
It’s all part of a partnership between the Washington DC Economic Partnership, Events DC and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.
In 2015, Rare Essence became the first go-go band to perform at SXSW.
Read more about the initiative on Billboard.
