Rare Essence and Backyard Band to Perform at SXSW

Legendary D.C. Go-Go bands Rare Essence and WPGC’s own Big G and the Backyard Band will represent the District along with nearly two dozen other artists at this year’s South by Southwest Festival.

The WeDC House performance space at the Austin festival will showcase the best of D.C.’s music scene from March 11 to 13, Billboard reports.

On March 14, a SXSW music showcase at Austin City Limits Live’s Moody Theatre will include the two Go-Go bands, along with Erykah Badu, Wu-Tang Clan and D.C. natives Thievery Corporation.

We are honored to be heading back to Austin for SXSW on March 14th to rep our city! ACL Live #WeDC, #EventsDC… https://t.co/SyM9j3H47i — Rare Essence (@REWickedestBand) February 28, 2017

We are pleased to announce that Backyard Band will be heading to Austin TX for this year's SXSW musical festival on Tuesday March 14th. We are beyond excited and can't wait to represent our city in a major way !! A post shared by backyardband (@backyardband) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:44am PST

It’s all part of a partnership between the Washington DC Economic Partnership, Events DC and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

In 2015, Rare Essence became the first go-go band to perform at SXSW.

