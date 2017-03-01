Run the Jewels Talk Weed & Bernie Sanders on ‘The Daily Show’

By Hayden Wright

Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike and El-P appeared on The Daily Show for a roving discussion about politics, drugs and giving their records away for free. Mike broke down his history of activism, which began when he was 16 years old.

“I’m an American,” he said. “I love its Constitution, I love this republic and the potential it stands for—and I bought the hype…If you buy it, and you believe it, then it’s a beautiful dream.”

He added that optimism drew him to the Bernie Sanders campaign last year.

“[I became excited] when I saw Sanders tweet that one of the first things he’d do is restore the voting rights act, when he talked about decriminalizing marijuana, taking it off the schedule one list…which is something I thought our former president should do too, considering he’s a black male.”

The conversation also had its moments of levity.

“Some people term you as quote-unquote ‘woke,’ but at the same time it’s still what many people consider real hip-hop. How do you balance the two?” asked Noah.

“Marijuana,” said El-P.

“Lots of it,” concurred Mike.

Watch the interview here: