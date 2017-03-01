Van Jones Says Trump ‘Became President’ in Speech to Congress

CNN commentator and frequent Trump critic Van Jones surprised many with his recent comments about the president.

Jones praised Trump after his first speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, saying, “He became President of the United States in that moment, period.”

That moment was when Trump honored the widow of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed last month in Yemen. Democrats and Republicans applauded Carryn Owens for minutes on end as she was brought to tears in the House chamber.

Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens died in a raid approved by Trump that has been criticized by many, including the late SEAL’s father.

When Anderson Cooper replayed the scene on CNN Wednesday, Jones said, “That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics.”

“If he finds a way to do that over and over again, he’s going to be there for eight years,” he added.

