Kevin Gates will be Released from Jail This Month

By Amanda Wicks

Kevin Gates will be released from jail later this month after serving 180 days for battery.

Related: Kevin Gates Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail After Kicking Fan

Gates was originally sentenced in October after kicking a female fan while performing at Rumors Nightclub in Lakeland, Florida. The victim, Miranda Dixon, admitted to pulling on his pants. “I was trying to get his attention for my friend,” she said. But the second time she did it, he kicked her.

Gates defended his actions by claiming the fan touched him without consent, but the court criticized the level of his response. His wife, Dreka Gates, posted an alternative angle of the incident on Instagram, and called into question Dixon’s version of events. “She claims she fainted, but yet she and her friend stayed at the club at the front of the stage even after this incident,” she wrote. “She also acquired a civil attorney early on…what does that tell you? She also touched him FIRST (more than once) without his consent but yet he was the one sentenced to jail today for the same crime.”

Gates is being held in Polk County Jail, and will be released on March 24th according to a new report in XXL.